SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Over 7500 Posts, Check How to Apply

The notification regarding the Delhi Police Constables' Recruitment has been uploaded by the SSC and more than 7500 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can read further and check How to Apply, Last Date of Form Submission and Edit Window for Registration Forms.

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Notification for the year 2023, announcing a total of 7,547 vacancies for Constable Recruitments in Delhi Police. Interested candidates can fill their registration forms, the window has been opened for the same; they can also edit their applications, the date for which has also been announced. The official notification can be read by clicking here and the online application form can be filled by visiting the official website- https://ssc.nic.in/. Encouraging women to apply for this post, the official notification reads- “Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply.” Check important dates and steps for application process..

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

The application process for the Delhi Police Constable Vacancies has begun on September 1, 2023 and the last date for the interested candidates to apply is September 30, 2023.

To complete the application process, candidates must first visit the official website- https://ssc.nic.in/. On visiting the website, the homepage will show a link that reads “”Notice of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination- 2023”; click on it. Once a new window opens, enter your log-in credentials and then click on ‘submit’. Fill the application form completely, upload the necessary documents. Then pay the application fees and after re-checking the form details, submit your application. After submission, make sure to download the submission confirmation and take a printout of the same, for future reference.

(Note: According to the official notification, ‘Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.’

‘The Commission will not be responsible for the candidates not being able to submit their applications within the last date on account of the aforesaid reasons or for any other reason beyond the control of the Commission.’)

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Please note that the application fee while submitting the form is Rs. 100 and women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation, are exempted from paying this fee. Fee has to be paid online via BHIM, UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit Cards.

Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

As mentioned earlier, the application window will remain open from September 1 to 11:00 PM on September 30, 2023; 11:00 PM of September 30 is also the last date and time for the online fee payment. ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and Online Payment of Correction Charges can be done from October 3 2023 to October 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM. The examination will be a computer-based paper and it will be conducted in December, 2023; the exact date for the exam has not yet been revealed.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must note that there is an Eligibility Criteria that must be met; applicants should have passed their Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognised board and relaxation is available for up to Class 11 passed, for those whose are the children of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel or Multi-Tasking force; or Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police. There is also an age limit that must be followed; interested candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age, in case they wish to sit for this exam.

