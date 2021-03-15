SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Paper 1 result of Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 at ssc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the Delhi Police Constable CBT exam can check their scores on the official website. The SSC recruitment exam was conducted to fill vacancies to the post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link through which they can check the results. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: List of Shortlisted Candidates to be Released Today at ssc.nic.in | How to Check

The SSC will also upload the final answer key for the Delhi Police Constable result after it is released on the official SSC website. It is, however, unclear if the marks will be released along with the shortlisted candidates' list.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST Result_Writeup_Constable_Exe_Delhi_Police_2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2021

Step 3: A PDF file will open on your screen with the list of candidates shortlisted for the next round.

The Delhi Polic Constable exam was held from November 27 to December 14 last year. The selected candidates will be eligible for the next round of recruitment – the Endurance and Measurement Test.