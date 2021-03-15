SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the Paper 1 result of Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 today evening. Candidates who appeared for the Delhi Police Constable CBT exam can check their scores once it is announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC recruitment exam was conducted to fill vacancies to the post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Also Read - Wanted Member of Neeraj Bawana And Naveen Bali Gang Held Following Shootout in West Delhi

The SSC will also upload the final answer key for the Delhi Police Constable result after it is released on the official SSC website. It is, however, unclear if the marks will be released along with the shortlisted candidates' list.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: Here's How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2021

Step 3: A PDF file will open on your screen with the list of candidates shortlisted for the next round.

The Delhi Polic Constable exam was held from November 27 to December 14 last year. The selected candidates will be eligible for the next round of recruitment – the Endurance and Measurement Test.