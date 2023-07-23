Home

SSC CPO Application 2023 Begins at ssc.nic.in; Check Fee, Dates, Vacancies, Notification PDF

SSC CPO Registration Date 2023: Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Registration Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Examination for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Delhi Police. Candidates can fill up the registration form from July 22 to August 15, 2023. Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 15, 2023. The Computer Based Examination will be held in the month of October. Candidates selected for appointment to posts of SI in CAPFs are liable to serve anywhere in India.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 – Schedule, Other Details Here

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination,2023 – Registration Dates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Dates for submission of online applications 22.07.2023 to 15.08.2023 Last date and time for receipt of online

applications 15.08.2023 (2300 hours) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 16.08.2023 to 17.08.2023

(2300 hours) Schedule of Computer Based Examination October, 2023

SSC CPO Vacancies

The Commission neither collects vacancies nor makes allocation of candidates state-wise, region-wise, zone-wise, city-wise, etc. for this examination. Check tentative vacancies here.

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male(Tentative vacancies): 109

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 53

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1714

SSC CPO Application 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply; however they must possess Essential Qualification on or before the cutoff date; i.e., 15.08.2023.

SSC CPO Application 2023: Selection Process

All candidates who register themselves in response to this notice of examination by the closing date and time and whose applications are found to be in orderand are provisionally accepted by the Commission as per the terms and conditions of the Notice of Examination, will be assigned Roll numbers and issued Admission Certificate (AC) for appearing in the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I). Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II (without adding bonus marks applicable to NCC certificate holders) are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check the selection process given in the notification pdf(shared below)

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination,2023 -Download PDF

Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card.

Pay Scale

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) – (Male/Female) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along-with payment of requisite fee, have been received by the Commission within the specified period.

