SSC exam calendar 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (December 17) released its tentative calendar for tier I and Computer Based Examinations (CBE) of SSC, CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C &D, GD constable and other exams for the year 2021-2022. The exam datesheet has been released on the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held Offline. Date Sheet Here

According to the calendar, the SSC exams would be held between April 2022 and June 2023. The registration process for these exams would commence with SSC CGL Tier I exam 2021 from December 23, followed by SSC CHSL Tier I from February 1, 2022, and so on. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Level 1, Level 2 Posts on rrccr.com Before Dec 20 | Check Details Here

Candidates must note that all the exams would be held between 2022-23, and no CBE or written exam would be held in the remaining days of the year. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Stipend up to Rs 56,100; Apply Now For Over 50 Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in June 2023.

SSC tentative exam calendar for 2021-22: Check the full schedule below:

Examination Date of Advt. Last date to apply Date of Exam Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBE) December 23, 2021 January 23, 2022 April-22 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBSE) February 1, 2022 March 3, 2022 May-22 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBE) March 22, 2022 April 30, 2022 June-22 Selection Post Examination, Phase X, 2022 (CBSE) May 10, 2022 June 9, 2022 July-22 Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces Examination, 2021 (Paper I, CBE) August 14, 2022 September 13, 2022 December-22 Junior Engineer Examination, 2021 (Paper I, CBE) November 28, 2022 December 27, 2022 March-23 Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2021 December 5, 2022 December 31, 2022 April-23 Constables (GD) in Central Armed Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 February 2, 2023 March 31, 2023 June-23

The Staff Selection Commission recruits staff for various posts in the several Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.