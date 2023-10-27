Home

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 and other exams.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 and other exams. Speaking of the SSC examination calendar 2023-24, the Commission will conduct the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 from February 21 to March 12, 2023. One can check the examination date by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://ssc.nic.in/.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Check Date And Time

Name of Examination and Schedule of Examination Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs,

SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024: 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st , 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th November and 1st, 2nd, 3rd December, 2023. Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024: 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, February and 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th March, 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to Check?

Visit the official website of SSC at https:// ssc.nic.in /.

/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Important Notice: Schedule of Examinations.”

A new pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the pdf for future reference.

The Commission will conduct the Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 on November 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and November 30 and December 1, 2, and December 3, 2023. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates.

