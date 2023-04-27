Home

Education

SSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check CHSL, MTS, Other Competitive Exam Dates Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted between September 1 to September 29, 2023.

SSC exam calendar released for MTS, CPO, CHSL Exam(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Thursday released the exam schedule for various competitive examinations. As per the date sheet, the Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 between August 2 to August 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted between September 1 to September 29, 2023. All those candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to go through the detailed schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check CHSL, MTS, SI Exam Dates

S.No Name of Exam Dates of Exam 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 02.08.2023 to 22.08.2023 2 Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 01.09.2023 to 29.09.2023 3 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central

Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 03.10.2023 to 06.10.2023

How to Download SSC Exam Calendar 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and view the exam calendar. Check steps below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Schedule of Examinations.”

Click on the link that reads, “Schedule of Examinations.” Step 3: A pdf document will appear on the screen.

A pdf document will appear on the screen. Step 4: Download the exam calendar and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.