Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator(Paper-II) Exam Date Announced

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator(Paper-II) Exam Date Announced

SSC JHT Exam Schedule 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the Jun

Published: September 21, 2023 2:12 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

SSC MTS 2023 exam answer key released at ssc.nic.in download from direct link

SSC JHT Exam Schedule 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper – II) on December 31, 2023.

Trending Now

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>