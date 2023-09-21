Home

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator(Paper-II) Exam Date Announced

SSC JHT Exam Schedule 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper – II) on December 31, 2023.

