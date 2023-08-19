Home

SSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in, Details Inside

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Candidates can download the examination Schedule at ssc.nic.in. Note that the exam calendar has been issued for examinations that are to be held during October, November and December 2023.

The examination for sub-inspector post in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, 2023 (Tier-II) will take place on December 22.

The SSC Exams Calendar 2023 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission today. The SSC exam calendar has been issued for Tier-2 examinations that are to be held during October, November and December 2023. The Commission will conduct the SSC examinations for the posts of Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (JE), and Sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination. Candidates willing to apply for the different posts can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in and check out the official exam schedule for the exam dates.

Aspirants who have passed the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), and CPO Tier-1 examination are qualified to appear for the Tier-2 examination that will be held later this month.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Important Dates To Remember

During the months of October, November and December, the Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations as per the schedule mentioned below:

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II)– October 25 to October 27

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II)– November 2

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II)– December 4

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II)– December 22

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Steps To Download Schedule

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘SSC Exams 2023 Calendar’

Step 3: Then, a new PDF file will be displayed on the screen where candidates can look for the exam dates.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For further updates and additional information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in at regular intervals.

