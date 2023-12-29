Home

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Delhi Police SI, Steno Grade C, JE Exam Schedule Released; PDF Inside

As per the SSC examination calendar 2023-24, the Commission will conduct the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 on May 6, 7, and May 8, 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination dates for Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024, Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 and other competitive examination. As per the SSC examination calendar 2023-24, the Commission will conduct the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 on May 6, 7, and May 8, 2024. One can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at https:///.

The Commission will conduct the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 on May 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 will be held on May 10.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024 – Check Exam Schedule For Various Recruitment Examination

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at https:// /.

/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Important Notice: Schedule of Examinations.”

A new pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check the examination dates and download the PDF for future reference.

The Commission will conduct the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination,(Tier-I) 2024 on May 9, 10, and May 13, 2024. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 will be held on June 4, 5, and June 6, 2024. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates.

