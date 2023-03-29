SSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Timetable For CHSL, CGL, Other Exams Here
SSC Exam Schedule 2023: The Commission will conduct the Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022 on May 2 to May 19, 2023.
SSC Exam Schedule 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Wednesday released the examination schedule for the various recruitment examination. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the recruitment examination can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission will conduct the Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022 on May 2 to May 19, 2023. The examination will be conducted again on June 13 to June 20, 2023.
As per the SSC exam calendar 2023, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held on May 2, 2023. “The Commission has decided to conduct following examinations in May, June & July 2023 as per the given schedule,” SSC in an official notification said.
SSC Exam 2023: Check Datesheet Here
|Name of Examination
|Schedule of Examination
|Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022
|02.05.2023 to 19.05.2023
&
13.06.2023 to 20.06.2023
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II)
|02.05.2023
|Combined Higher Secondary
Level Examination, 2022 (TierII)
|26.06.2023
|Selection Post Examination,
Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection
Posts/Ladakh/2023
|27.06.2023 to 30.06.2023
|Combined Graduate Level
Examination, 2023 (Tier-I)
|14.07.2023 to 27.07.2023
The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 are scheduled to be held from June 27 to June 30, 2023. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates. For more details, go through the notification shared above.
