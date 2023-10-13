Home

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Check Grade ‘C’ Stenographer, JSA/LDC Exam Schedule at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations.

The last date to apply for the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2023 is August 23.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. The Commission has decided to conduct the competitive examinations during the month of February 2024. If going by the SSC exam schedule, the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 will be conducted on February 6, 2024. One can download the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission will conduct the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020-2022 on February 6, 2024. Meanwhile, the SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 is scheduled to be held on February 7. The Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022 will be held on February 12. Check exam dates, the official website, and other details here.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Check Grade ‘C’ Stenographer, JSA/LDC Exam Date And Time

Name of the event Check important dates here Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 6th February, 2024 Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020-2022 6th February, 2024 SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 7th February, 2024 SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020-2022 7th February, 2024 JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019-2020 8th February, 2024 JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021-2022 8th February, 2024 Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited

Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022 12th February, 2024

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: How to Download Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Important Notice: Schedule of Examinations.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Check the exam date, schedule, and other details.

Save the PDF for future reference.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

