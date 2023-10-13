By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Check Grade ‘C’ Stenographer, JSA/LDC Exam Schedule at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations.
SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. The Commission has decided to conduct the competitive examinations during the month of February 2024. If going by the SSC exam schedule, the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 will be conducted on February 6, 2024. One can download the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission will conduct the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020-2022 on February 6, 2024. Meanwhile, the SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 is scheduled to be held on February 7. The Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022 will be held on February 12. Check exam dates, the official website, and other details here.
SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Check Grade ‘C’ Stenographer, JSA/LDC Exam Date And Time
|Name of the event
|Check important dates here
|Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019
|6th February, 2024
|Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020-2022
|6th February, 2024
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019
|7th February, 2024
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020-2022
|7th February, 2024
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019-2020
|8th February, 2024
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021-2022
|8th February, 2024
|Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited
Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022
|12th February, 2024
SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: How to Download Exam Schedule?
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Important Notice: Schedule of Examinations.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Check the exam date, schedule, and other details.
- Save the PDF for future reference.
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
