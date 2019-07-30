SSC GD Admit Card 2019: Hall tickets for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s Constable General Duty (GD) physical standard test (PST) was released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the official website on Tuesday. Candidates who had qualified the written exam can download their hall tickets at crpf.gov.in.

Notably, over 30 lakh candidates took part in the written exam and the results were declared in June. The shortlisted candidates are requested to bring their photo ID proof to the respective recruitment centre on the day of the test.

The PST will be conducted between August and September. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), Review Medical Examination (RME) as part of the recruitment process for SSC Constable GD.

The Constable GD recruitment notification was issued by SSC in July 2018. The online registration for the same inviting applications was opened on July 24.

The purpose of the SSC GD recruitment process is to fill the 54,953 vacant seats available for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.