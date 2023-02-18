Home

Education

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Check Candidate’s Response Sheet, Steps To Raise Objections At ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Check Candidate’s Response Sheet, Steps To Raise Objections At ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till 5:00 PM on February 25.

SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Latest Update

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination today, February 18, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was conducted between January 10 to February 13, 2023.

SSC GD Answer Key Objection

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till 5:00 PM on February 25. To raise objections, candidates need to pay Rs 100/- per Question/ Answer challenge. “Representations received after 05:00 PM on 25.02.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

You may like to read

SSC GD Answer Key Objection Link Direct Link

SSC GD Candidate Response Sheet Direct Link

HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS AGAINST SSC GD CONSTABLE ANSWER KEY 2023?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) – Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 .” A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Click on the link given in the document. Enter the login credentials such as Roll number (As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate). Your SSC GD Answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Select the type of objection and enter the objection details. Submit the objection and pay the fee. Download the confirmation page for further reference. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 46,435 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.