SSC GD Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at ssc.nic.in; Know How to Check

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Once released, candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the answer key for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable 2022 examination was conducted between January 10 to February 14, 2023.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

The Commission conducted an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission. Download SSC Constable GD Tentative Vacancies List Direct Link How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Now click on the “Answer Key” section. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download SSC GD Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login credentials, if required. Your SSC GD Answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 46,435 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

