SSC GD Answer Key 2024: How to Calculate Your GD Constable Scores Using Provisional Key?

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 will be released at ssc.nic.in. Check direct link, how to check scorecard here.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 Release Date: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to publish the SSC GD Constable Answer Key on its official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable Answer Key pdf will be provisional. Examinees who have appeared for the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) examination will only be allowed to raise grievances or challenges against it. Within the stipulated time, candidates must provide and submit the supporting documents, if they claim that the SSC Constable Answer Key published has some discrepancies.

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) conducted the open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) between February 20 to March 7, 2024. But do you know how to calculate your scores using the provisional GD Answer key? Read here.

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Out Soon: How to calculate your mark?

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Now click on the “Answer Key” section.

Download SSC GD Answer Key 2024 by entering the examination roll number/registration number and password.

Your SSC GD Answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Marking Scheme: Remember: The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024: How to Raise Objections And Fees

Once you have downloaded the SSC GD Answer Key(provisional), identify your correct responses. Give yourself two marks for the right responses. Deduct 0.50 marks for a wrong response/answer. At least, add up all your marks for correct responses and subtract the deductions for wrong.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates must select the question number. They need to pay Rs 100 per question. They must upload or provide supporting documents to challenge the SSC GD Provisional Answer Key. “Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of Rs 100/- per question. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final,” SSC in an official notice said.

Final results along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and preference of forces opted by them subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.

