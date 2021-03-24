SSC GD Constable 2021: Staff Selection Commission, SSC GD Constable 2021 notification is likely to be released tomorrow on March 25, 2021. Soon after the release of the notification on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in, the candidates will be able to apply for CAPF, NIA, SSF & Rifleman (General Duty). The candidates who are interested in SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 can apply from March 25, 2021, to May 10, 2021, on the official site. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: List of Shortlisted Candidates Released at ssc.nic.in | Direct LINK Here

Below, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the notification.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details here:

The exam for SSC GD Constable 2021 is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 25, 2021.

The candidates applying for the SSC GD posts must have passed class 10 and must be between 18 years to 23 years.

The candidates are asked to verify the eligibility and other details from the SSC GD Constable 2021 notification once released.

The website of the SSC or Staff Selection Commission is ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable 2021 notification will be out for the recruitment at the below forces:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles

The candidates must note that the application fee for male candidates would be Rs. 100. While there is no application fee for the female and other reserved category candidates.