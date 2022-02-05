SSC GD Constable 2021 Result Date: The candidates waiting for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Results, here is a big update for you. The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced that it will release SSC GD Constable 2021 Result on April 15, 2022. Earlier, it was expected to be released on December 31, 2021, but was delayed due to some reasons. The candidates who have appeared for the examination would be able to check the results online on the ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Result 2021 Likely to be Declared on January 31 at ssc.nic.in | Here’s How to Check Score

As per the updates, the examination was conducted in computer based test format from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 2021. And the SSC had released the answer keys for the candidates and they were given option to raise objections. Also Read - SSC Result 2020 Out For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts on ssc.nic.in | Check Cut-Off Here

The candidates must note that those who qualify for the SSC GD Constable 2021 written examination would appear for the physical efficiency and standard tests. They will also be required to submit the necessary documents as well. Also Read - SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result Declared; Check List of Selected Candidates on ssc.nic.in

However, it should also be noted that the SSC GD Constable 2021 Result date announced on the website is only tentative and subject to change. The candidates need to keep a check on the official website.

As per the updates, a total of 25, 271 vacancies would be filled through the SSC GD Constable 2021 recruitment process. The selected candidates would be placed in Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles.

Apart from this, the Staff Selection Commission has announced the result declaration dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam, 2020 (Tier-I), Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2020 (Tier-I), Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam, 2021 (CBE) and other recruitment exams.

SSC Result 2021: Check Details

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result) – February 15, 2022

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) – February 28, 2022

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) – February 28, 2022

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II) – February 28, 2022

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) – March 10, 2022

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE) – April 15, 2022

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II) – April 30, 2022

SSC Result 2021: How to check status report