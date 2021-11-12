SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the SSC GD Constable and Rifleman exam in Southern Region (SR), Eastern Region (ER), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), North Western Region (NWR), North Eastern Region (NER), Central Region (CR) and Western Region (WR) on — sscsr.gov.in, sscer.org, sscmpr.org, www.sscnwr.org, sscner.org.in,ssc-cr.org and sscwr.net respectively. Candidates who have applied for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 can download their hall ticket from the regional websites of SSC.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission Issues Notice on Application Deadline, Salary up to Rs 69100, Apply Now For 25271 Posts on ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Admit Card Link for NR and KKR will also be released soon on official websites. Candidates can download SSC GD Constable Admit Card by visiting the SSC Regional Websites or directly through the table given below. SSC has also uploaded the application status on KKR, NR, SR and ER on ssckkr.kar.nic.in, sscnr.nic.in, sscsr.gov.in and sscer.org respectively.

The commission will conduct the SSC GD Constable and Rifleman exam online from 16 November to 15 December 2021. To download the SSC Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download