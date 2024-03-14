Home

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 at ssc.nic.in(Soon); Know How to Raise Objections

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 Date is expected soon. Candidates can access the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 at https://ssc.nic.in/ and ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 Date is expected soon. The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is likely to release the answer key for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination. Once published, candidates can access the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 at https://ssc.nic.in/ and ssc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) on February 20 to March 7, 2024.

The SSC GD Constable answer key 2024 can be anticipated soon, as March 14 marks the completion of seven calendar days since the examination. Along with the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024, the Commission will publish the SSC GD Constable Question Paper and SSC GD Constable Candidate’s Response Sheet. A total of 26,146 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024: Check details of vacancies are as follows:

BSF: 6174 vacancies

CISF: 11025 vacancies

CRPF: 3337 vacancies

SSB: 635 vacancies

ITBP: 3189 vacancies

AR: 1490 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (DME/ RME), and Document Verification. Candidates scoring following cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. PST/ PET:

UR: 30%

OBC/ EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

SSC GD Constable Provisional Answer Key 2024: What’s Next?

Speaking about the Computer Based Examination, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Once released, candidates are advised to go through the answer keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of Rs 100 per question. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the answer keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the answer keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final.

How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2024?

Visit the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Now click on the “Answer Key” section. Look for the link, “Download SSC GD Answer Key 2024.” Enter the login credentials, such as the examination roll number/registration number and password. Your SSC GD Answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference. To raise objections, candidates must select the question number. They need to pay Rs 100 per question. They must upload or provide supporting documents to challenge the SSC GD Provisional Answer Key.

Final results along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and preference of forces opted by them subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.

