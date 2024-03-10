Home

SSC GD Constable Answer Key Soon at ssc.nic.in; Know How to Download Provisional Key

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 will be released at ssc.nic.in and ssc.gov.in anytime soon; candidates can access the SSC GD Constable Provisional Answer Key pdf by entering his/her application numbe

Image for representational purposes

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 will be released at ssc.nic.in and ssc.gov.in anytime soon; candidates can access the SSC GD Constable Provisional Answer Key pdf by entering his/her application number and date of birth. The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) conducted the SSC GD Constable 2024 examination between February 20 to March 07, 2024.

How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Now click on the “Answer Key” section. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download SSC GD Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login credentials, if required. Your SSC GD Answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

