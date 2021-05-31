SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has postponed the Constable (GD) exam for CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 till further notice, an official notification read. Candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in – for the latest updates regarding the SSC GD Constable Registration 2021. The SSC GD Constable 2021 registration has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 LATEST UPDATE: Marking Scheme, Tentative Result Date Announced For Class 10 Students. Details Here

"Fresh dates of postponed examinations and notification of examination will be announced by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation. The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates," the official notification stated.

SSC GD Constable exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from August 2 to August 25 this year.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply’ link

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘GD-Constable’ tab

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the mentioned fields

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents, pay the application fees, hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.