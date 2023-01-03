SSC GD Constable Exam From Jan 10; Know How to Download Admit Card at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023: Eligible candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in as well as the websites of Regional Offices.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC GD Constable examination 2022 from January 10 to February 14, 2023. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 45284 vacant posts will be filled. The Commission will release the admit card anytime soon. Eligible candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in as well as the websites of Regional Offices.

To download the SSC GD Constable admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her Roll No/Registered ID or candidate’s name and Date of Birth.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023?

Visit the regional websites of SSC.

Look for the admit card link.

Enter the Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth

The SSC GD Constable admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination (DME/ RME)

Document Verification.

“Admit Card for any stage of examination will not be sent by Post. Facility for download of Admit Cards will be provided at the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission as well as on the website of CRPF i.e. http://www.crpf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites of the Commission i.e. https://www.ssc.nic.in, Regional Office concerned and the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF for the updates on examination process and download of Admit Cards for each stage of examination,” SSC in an official notification said.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.