Home

Education

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Cut-off Marks Here

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Cut-off Marks Here

SSC GD Final Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination today, August 20, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC GD Const

SSC JE recruitment exam is tentatively slated to be conducted in October 2023.

SSC GD Final Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination today, August 20, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES