SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has finally announced the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018. All the students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in and download their SSC GD Constable Final results 2018 at the soonest. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can wait for sometime before checking back the SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018. Also Read - SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018 Delayed, Expected to be Out Today | Check Latest Updates Here

Notably, the medical exam for SSC GD Constable 2018 was conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020. The Commission had declared the result of the written examination on June 20, 2019. The PET / PST was held from August 13 to September 23, 2019. The result for the same was released on December 17, 2019. As many as 5, 35,169 candidates were shortlisted to take the PET/PST, out of which 3,83,860 candidates appeared for the examination and 1,75,370 candidates qualified the test.

SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018: Check the results below by clicking on the following links:

SSC_GD_constable_result_2018: Selected_Male_Candidates

SSC_GD_Constable_Result_2018:_Female_Candidates

SSC GD Constable Result: Withheld_Result

SSC GD Constable Final Result: Follow the below steps to download

Step 1: G to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link available

Step3: A new window will open. Candidates can check their results.

Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 and take its print out for further need.

As many as 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical examination. SSC aims to fill as many as 60,210 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be recruited to the posts of constables. As per the recruitment criteria set by the Commission, of the total, 50,699 male and 9,511 female posts are to be filled. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC for more information.