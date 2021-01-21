SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in soon. The result was supposed to be out on January 20, 2021, however, it got delayed due to unspecified reasons. We don’t know the exact date but SSC GD Constable Final Results are mostly expected to be out today.

All those who had appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, are requested to keep a tab on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Notably, the medical exam for SSC GD Constable 2018 was conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020.

The Commission had declared the result of the written examination on June 20, 2019. The PET / PST was held from August 13 to September 23, 2019. The result for the same was released on December 17, 2019.

As many as 5, 35,169 candidates were shortlisted to take the PET/PST, out of which 3,83,860 candidates appeared for the examination and 1,75,370 candidates qualified the test.

SSC GD Constable Final Result: Follow the below steps to download

Step 1: G to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link available

Step3: A new window will open. Candidates can check their results.

Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 and take its print out for further need.

As many as 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical examination. SSC aims to fill as many as 60,210 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be recruited to the posts of constables. As per the recruitment criteria set by the Commission, of the total, 50,699 male and 9,511 female posts are to be filled. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC for more information.