SSC Constable GD Exam For CAPF to Be Conducted in 13 Regional Languages From 2024: Home Ministry

SSC GD Constable Exam Update: The examination in 13 regional languages will be conducted from January 01, 2024, onwards.

SSC GD Constable Exam Update: In order to encourage the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has approved conducting Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPF in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. The examination in 13 regional languages will be conducted from January 01, 2024, onwards.

MHA Approves For CAPF Constable Exam to be Conducted in 13 Regional Languages

Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani will be among the 13 regional languages that the SSC Constable GD question paper will be set in. The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language thus improving their chances of selection. Officials said that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages, news agency IANS reported.

Staff Selection Commission conducts the Constable GD examination. It is one of the flagship examinations that attracts lakhs of candidates from across the country. States/UT governments are expected to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country. “The Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to encourage use and development of regional languages,” said the Ministry in a statement on Saturday, IANS reported.

