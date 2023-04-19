Home

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 Out at crpf.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 Release Date And Time: The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the CRPF at — crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 Release Date And Time: Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) has released the admit card for the Staff Selection Commission Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) examination today, April 19, 2023. The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the CRPF at — crpf.gov.in. The Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was held between January 10 to February 13.

This year, PET/PST examination will be held from April 24 to May 8, 2023. “STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR PST/PET OF CONSTABLE (GD) IN CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (CAPFS), SSF, RIFLEMAN (GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES AND SEPOY IN NARCOTICS CONTROL BUREAU EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 24/04/2023 TO 08/05/2023,” read the official statement.

The E-Admit card for PST/PET stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the link https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_ri fle_2022_pet_pst_1245.php available on CRPF website (i.e. https://rect.crpf.gov.in).

How to Download SSC GD Constable PST/PET Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) at crpf.gov.in.

Now, click on the link that reads,” Important Notice regarding PST/PET for CT-(GD) 2022,” on the homepage. Click on the designated admit card link.

Enter the login credentials if required such as SSC registration/application number and password.

Submit the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2022. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates must carry four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Identity Card issued by University/College, Income Tax Pan Card in Original to the examination center, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card.

