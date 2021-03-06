SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue an official notification on 25 March and from this day, the application process for these posts (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021) will start. As per updates, the SSC will also hold computer-based examination from August 2 to 25 for the selection of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman Constables (General Duty) under CAPF. Also Read - SSC MTS 2020 Notification to be Released Today @ssc.nic.in | Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details Here

According to the exam calendar released by the SSC, candidates can apply for these posts (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021) till May 10, 2021. As per the update, the computer-based test is expected to be held from August 2 to August 25. The Commission will release mock test for the computer-based test. Also Read - SSC CHSL 2019 Marks to be Released Anytime Soon at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test will be eligible to appear for the other selection tests. The physical efficiency test will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Applications For 5,846 Constable Posts Invited, Apply on ssc.nic.in

The SSC said the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles will be filled in the posts of Rifleman (General Duty).

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

Interestingly, class 10 pass students can apply for these posts as they are considered eligible.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The SSC said the candidates are selected on the basis of Computer-based Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test and Medical Test. Apart from this, candidates can check the official notification related to these posts (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFile .

Last year, the SSC had announced to fill a total of 54593 vacancies in the Constable (GD) Recruitment (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021). A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared for the exam (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021).

In the meantime, the SSC has released the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination on 15 January. Candidates who have passed the examination will appear for the Subjective Paper. The registration process of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination is currently open.