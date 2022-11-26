SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Revised Vacancy List Out at ssc.nic.in. Details Inside
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notice regarding the recruitment of GD Constable Posts. As per the official notification, the vacancies have been revised. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 45284 vacant posts will be filled. Earlier, the total number of vacancies was 24369. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here
- Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)
- Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): 01-12-2022
- Schedule of Computer-Based Examination January 2023
Check SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancy
SSC GD Constable Male Vacancies
|Force
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|ST
|SC
|BSF
|7387
|1758
|3917
|1812
|2776
|CISF
|2264
|538
|1200
|510
|811
|CRPF
|4644
|1095
|2472
|678
|1700
|SSB
|841
|140
|449
|154
|340
|ITBP
|722
|112
|305
|176
|204
|AR
|1331
|316
|570
|581
|355
|SSF
|59
|9
|14
|3
|31
|Total
|17248
|3968
|8927
|3914
|6217
SSC GD Constable Female Vacancies
|Force
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|ST
|SC
|BSF
|1305
|313
|688
|323
|486
|CISF
|266
|60
|127
|49
|89
|CRPF
|262
|53
|125
|53
|87
|SSB
|107
|0
|69
|6
|61
|ITBP
|158
|7
|49
|23
|31
|AR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SSF
|19
|2
|5
|1
|11
|Total
|4835
|435
|1063
|455
|765
SSC GD Constable NCB Vacancies
|Name of the Category
|Number of Vacancies
|UR
|73
|EWS
|23
|OBC
|40
|SC
|12
|ST
|27
SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria
- Check SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.
SSC GD Constable Application Link
Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment Revised Vacancy Notification
SSC GD Constable Selection Process
The recruitment process will consist of:
- Computer Based Examination (CBE)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Medical Examination (DME/ RME)
- Document Verification.
Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment JOB Notification PDF
SSC GD Constable Salary
Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.
SSC GD Constable Application Fee
A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
SSC GD Constable Age Limit
- Age Limit: 18-23 years
How to Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
