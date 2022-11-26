SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Revised Vacancy List Out at ssc.nic.in. Details Inside

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30.

Staff Selection Commission is hiring.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notice regarding the recruitment of GD Constable Posts. As per the official notification, the vacancies have been revised. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 45284 vacant posts will be filled. Earlier, the total number of vacancies was 24369. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): 01-12-2022

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination January 2023

Check SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancy

SSC GD Constable Male Vacancies

Force General EWS OBC ST SC BSF 7387 1758 3917 1812 2776 CISF 2264 538 1200 510 811 CRPF 4644 1095 2472 678 1700 SSB 841 140 449 154 340 ITBP 722 112 305 176 204 AR 1331 316 570 581 355 SSF 59 9 14 3 31 Total

17248 3968 8927 3914 6217 SSC GD Constable Female Vacancies Force General EWS OBC ST SC BSF 1305 313 688 323 486 CISF 266 60 127 49 89 CRPF 262 53 125 53 87 SSB 107 0 69 6 61 ITBP 158 7 49 23 31 AR 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 19 2 5 1 11 Total

4835 435 1063 455 765 SSC GD Constable NCB Vacancies Name of the Category Number of Vacancies UR 73 EWS 23 OBC 40 SC 12 ST 27

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

DIRECT LINK: SSC GD Constable Application Link

Direct Link: Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment Revised Vacancy Notification

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination (DME/ RME)

Document Verification.

Direct Link: Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment JOB Notification PDF

SSC GD Constable Salary

Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

SSC GD Constable Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC GD Constable Age Limit

Age Limit: 18-23 years

How to Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.