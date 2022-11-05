SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24369 Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Application Link, Salary Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission is hiring.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30.

A total of 24369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applications will be accepted through online mode only. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): 01-12-2022

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination January 2023

SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details

Police Force Male Vacancies Female Vacancies BSF (Border Security Force) 8922 1575 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) 90 10 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) 8380 532 SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 1041 243 ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) 1371 242 AR (Assam Rifleman) 1697 — SSF (Secretariat Security Force) 78 25 Total 21579 2626 NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) 164 Total 24369

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

SSC GD Constable Pay Scale:

Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

SSC GD Constable Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

DIRECT LINK: SSC GD Constable Application Link

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE) Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical Examination (DME/ RME) Document Verification

For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification

SSC GD Constable Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply at ssc.nic.in?

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. After submission of the online application form, no change/ correction/ modification will be allowed under any circumstances.