SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 24369 Posts at ssc.nic.in Till Nov 30. Read Details Here

Updated: November 15, 2022 1:31 AM IST

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24369 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

  • Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): 01-12-2022
  • Schedule of Computer-Based Examination January 2023

SSC GD Constable Salary Here

  • Check SSC GD Constable Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details

Police ForceMale VacanciesFemale Vacancies
BSF (Border Security Force)89221575
CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)9010
CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)8380532
SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)1041243
ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police)1371242
AR (Assam Rifleman)1697
SSF (Secretariat Security Force)7825
Total215792626
NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)164
Total24369

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.


DIRECT LINK: SSC GD Constable Application Link

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

  • Computer Based Examination (CBE)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Medical Examination (DME/ RME)
  • Document Verification.

Direct Link: Download SSC GD Constable Recruitment JOB Notification PDF

SSC GD Constable Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

How to Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Published Date: November 15, 2022 1:28 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 1:31 AM IST