SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 24369 Posts at ssc.nic.in Till Nov 30. Read Details Here

SSC GD Constable Job 2022: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24369 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): 01-12-2022

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination January 2023

SSC GD Constable Salary Here

Check SSC GD Constable Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details

Police Force Male Vacancies Female Vacancies BSF (Border Security Force) 8922 1575 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) 90 10 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) 8380 532 SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 1041 243 ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) 1371 242 AR (Assam Rifleman) 1697 — SSF (Secretariat Security Force) 78 25 Total 21579 2626 NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) 164 Total 24369

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination (DME/ RME)

Document Verification.

SSC GD Constable Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

How to Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.