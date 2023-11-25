Home

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins at ssc.nic.in; Check Vacancy, Exam Pattern

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

