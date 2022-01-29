SSC GD Constable Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC GD Constable Result 2021 within a few days. In the meantime, the candidates who are anxiously waiting for the SSC GD Constable Result 2021, are advised to keep a close check on the official website – ssc.nic.in for the details. According to reports, the commission is expected to publish the SSC GD Constable scorecards by January 31. However, the confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the SSC GD constable result 2021 is still awaited from the commission.Also Read - SSC Result 2020 Out For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts on ssc.nic.in | Check Cut-Off Here

The candidates must note that the SSC GD Exam 2022 was conducted from November 16 to December 12, 2021, in offline mode. After the exams, the Preliminary Answer key was also released and candidates had time till December 31, 2021 to raise objections on the same. Also Read - SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result Declared; Check List of Selected Candidates on ssc.nic.in

Even though the result will be prepared on the basis of a Final Answer Key, it is likely for this key to be out a few days after the result declaration. And in case, it is not released on the same date as the result, candidates need not worry as it would be available soon. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Released on ssc-cr.org | Check Steps To Download

It must be noted that the SSC GD Constable 2021 Result will help in shortlisting candidates for the next round of recruitment. Apart from the merit list, candidates will also be able to access their scores and later compare their answers with the final answer key.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021: How to check score

Go to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on, “SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Result” link (after it will be activated)

A PDF file with the roll number of selected candidates will be displayed

Check your roll number carefully in the list

Download it and take the print out of the same.

Direct link to check SSC GD Constable Result 2021

SSC GD Constable Result 2021: What’s next?

The candidates should know that based on the performance in CBE, they will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalised by the CAPFs.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 is being conducted for 25,271 vacancies. Further, 35 lakh candidates have applied for the SSC GD constable recruitment exam this year.