SSC GD Constable Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct link, Cut-Off Here

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at — ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable Result 2023 will be declared along with category-wise cut off.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally declared the result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination today, April 8, 2023. The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at — ssc.nic.in. Over 30 lakh candidates have appeared in the SSC GD examination from various regions across the country. This year, the Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was held between January 10 to February 13.

How to Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022?

The SSC Constable GD Result 2022 will include information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score.

Look for the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Now, visit the ‘Result’ section on the homepage. Click on the designated result link that reads, “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022–Shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).” Enter the login credentials if required such as SSC registration/application number and password. Submit the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: What’s Next?

Candidates who passed the SSC GD constable examinatio will now be required to take the physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification. Those who pass all of the selection rounds will be hired for the positions.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Passing Marks

All those candidates who belong to the general and ex-serviceman categories and have scored at least 35% have qualified for the competitive examination. The SSC Constable GD answer key was released on February 18. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

