Home

Education

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Commission to Declare Scorecard Soon at ssc.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Commission to Declare Scorecard Soon at ssc.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: After the SSC GD constable result 2022 is released, the candidates can check the score on the official website ssc.nic.in.

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2022 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully conducted the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Now, the Commission is expected to declare the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 anytime soon. After the SSC GD constable result 2022 is released, the candidates can check the score on the official website — ssc.nic.in. This time, over 30 lakh candidates have appeared in the SSC GD examination from various regions across the country.

If going by the media reports, the SSC GD constable result 2022 was expected to be declared today(April 2). However, the Commission has not issued any official statement regarding it. The Commission recently published a revised vacancy for the SSC GD 2022-23, increasing the number of vacant positions from 45,284 to 50,187.

You may like to read

Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Revised Vacancy: Direct Link

How to Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022?

The SSC Constable GD Result 2022 will include information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score.

Look for the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Now, visit the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage. Click on the designated result link. Enter the login credentials — SSC registration/application number and password. Submit the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. All necessary information and updates about the SSC GD Constable Result 2022 will be available on the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.