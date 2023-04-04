Home

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 to be Declared Today: Check Expected Cut Off, Merit List PDF Link

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Latest Update: After the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is out, candidates can check the score on the official website ssc.nic.in and are advised to keep checking the website regularly for any updates on the result date and time.

The SSC GD Constable Result 2023 will be declared along with category-wise cut off.

SSC GD Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 on Tuesday on its official website ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the SSC GD Constable results were expected to be out on March 30, 2023, however, no official update on the result date and time has been announced yet by the commission.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2023 was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023 across the country, and around 30 lakh candidates appeared for the exam for a total of 50,187 vacancies.

The candidates who clear the SSC GD Constable exam will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which will be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from April 15, 2023.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Category-wise Cut Off

The SSC GD Constable Result 2023 will be declared along with category-wise cut off. The selected candidates will appear for SSC GD PET/PST exams. With the help of the SSC GD Cut off, candidates can check their eligibility for the next stage of the exam.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Click on the Result button present at the top of the Home page.

Click on the GD tab.

Now, click on the relevant SSC GD result link.

View, download and save the result PDF

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Merit List PDF link

After the SSC GD Result 2023 is out, the Merit List PDF will be published on the official website and then the candidates will be able to upload their GD Result 2022-23 and Merit list PDF from the official website.

