SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Release Date, Cut Off Marks, Download Link

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC GD Constable Result 2023 on March 29, 2023. After SSC GD constable result 2023 is released, the candidates can check the score on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23 was conducted by the SSC in online mode in different examination slots from January 10 to February 14, 2023. Over 30 lakh candidates have appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions across the country.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here

