SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Release Date, Cut Off Marks, Download Link

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23 was conducted by the SSC in online mode in different examination slots from January 10 to February 14, 2023.

Updated: March 29, 2023 6:11 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC GD Constable Result 2023 on March 29, 2023. After SSC GD constable result 2023 is released, the candidates can check the score on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23 was conducted by the SSC in online mode in different examination slots from January 10 to February 14, 2023. Over 30 lakh candidates have appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions across the country.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here 

Live Updates

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Selection Process

    The candidates who qualify for the SSC GD Exam 2022-23 will be eligible for the next round of the selection process which is Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    How to Check SSC GD Constable Exam
    2023 Result

    Visit the official website-
    ssc.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on
    Results tab

    Now click on the
    ‘Constable’ tab

    A result link for SSC GD
    Constable 2022 will flash on screen, click on it

    A PDF file will open

    Check for your roll number
    in the SSC Constable result PDF file

    Download the same and take
    its printout for future reference

    Direct link to SSC
    Constable Result 2023 online

  • 5:05 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release SSC GD Constable result on March 30, 2023. SSC GD Result 2023 will be declared on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023

    Once the result of SSC GD Constable is declared online, the PDF Download link will be available for the candidates.

Published Date: March 29, 2023 5:01 PM IST

Updated Date: March 29, 2023 6:11 PM IST

