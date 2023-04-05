Home

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 To Be OUT Shortly at ssc.nic.in; Check Category-Wise Cut Off, Other Details Here

Those who qualify for the written exam of GD Constable will qualify for the PET/PST Exam. The details for the PET/PST schedule will be released in due course on the official website itself.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the result for the SSC GD Constable exam 2023 anytime soon. However, the commission is yet to officially announce the date and time of the result. Once declared candidates can check their scorecard at– ssc.nic.in. The GD result will be declared along with the GD cutoff marks. The GD result and merit list will be released in pdf format with the names and roll numbers of the candidates.

The schedule, the SSC GD Constable exam was conducted from January 10 to February 14, 2023, across the country. Over 30 lakh students appeared for the constable exam this year.

This recruitment drive will be filled a total of 50, 187 vacant seats in the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Those who qualify for the written exam of GD Constable will qualify for the PET/PST Exam. The details for the PET/PST schedule will be released in due course on the official website itself. Further if they qualify for the PET exam, they will be called for skill test/ document verification.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Analysis

Candidates Registered– 52,20,335

Appeared– 30,41,284

Absent– 21,79,051

Total Vacancy– 50187

Number of Selected Candidates in Online Exam– To be released soon

SSC GD Result 2023 Merit List PDF

The SSC GD Result 2023 Merit List PDF will include the names and roll numbers of the candidates who secure more than the cut-off marks in the SSC GD Constable Exam. Through SSC GD Constable Result 2023, the candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST in an approximate ratio of 1:10 (vacancy: candidates). The candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories securing less than 33% marks and candidates of General (UR) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories securing less than 35% marks will not be considered eligible for short-listing to the PET/ PST.

For latest updates on SSC GD Constable 2023, check the official website of Staff Selection Commission.

