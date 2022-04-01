SSC GD Constable Results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the General Duty Constable Marks 2021 on its official website. The candidates, who have received their SSC GD Constable results 2021, will be able to check and download their SSC GD Score Card/ Marks on the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Direct Link And Other Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.

The candidates must note that the scorecards will only be available for a month on the official website. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be available on the Commission's website till April 30, 2022. They can check their scores by using their Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC GD Constable 2021: Here’s How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Log in using credentials

Result will appear, download

The Staff Selection Commission had on March 25 declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2021 and now the candidates can check their section-wise SSC GD Marks. They need to ensure that their score cards are error-free. In case of any error, they can reach out to the authorities at the earliest.