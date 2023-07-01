Home

SSC GD Constable Results Declared: 3.5 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Check Score on ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Results: The candidates who have cleared the PDT/PST round are now eligible to appear for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) round as per the selection process of the commission of the above-mentioned posts.

SSC GD Constable Results

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the SSC GD constable examination results on June 30. Candidates who appeared for exam can access their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Notably, the candidates had appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for the constable positions in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022.

The SSC GD PET PST Exam was held from May 1 to May 15, and the results for over 3.5 lakh candidates are now available for download on the official website.

As per the results, a total of 146,292 candidates have been declared pass in the SSC GD constable examination. However, the candidates from Manipur were not included in these results as the PET PST for that state has not yet been conducted.

The process to select the candidates of SSC GD is done through four stages, which include a written test (computer-based), a physical standard test (PST), a physical efficiency test (PET), and a medical test. The merit list of the SSC GD Constable exam includes the roll number of the candidates who scored more than the cut-off decided and are shortlisted for the further phases of the selection process.

The selected candidates will be issued notice about the details of the DME round in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for further updates.

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: Here’s How to Download Score

First you need to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Then, click on the ‘Results’ link for constable GD posts on the homepage.

Click on the “CONSTABLE GD” tab to check the list of candidates.

SSC GD Constable Results for men and women will be displayed in two rows respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.