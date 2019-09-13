SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their revised score on the official website, i.e, ssc.nic.in. Notably, the results of the SSC GD Constable Exam 2018 was first announced on June 20, 2019.

A report quoted the official notification of SSC as saying, “Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females – 68420 and Male – 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST.”

The notification further read: “The result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was declared on 20.06.2019 in which a total of 534052 candidates (Female-68420 and Male-465632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). However subsequently, it came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions.”

Here’s How to Check SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the login details including your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Now download and take a print out of the SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 for future use.