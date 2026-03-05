Home

SSC GD Exam Date 2026: SSC GD Constable exam date sheet to be announced soon at ssc.gov.in; update on exam city slip, admit card

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD Exam Date 2026 anytime soon.

SSC GD Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD Exam Date 2026 anytime soon. Earlier, the Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 was scheduled to be held from February 23, 2026. However, it got postponed. Fresh dates are expected to be released on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Why did the SSC GD Constable Exam get postponed?

Issuing a notice, the Commission wrote, “The Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 which was scheduled from 23rd February, 2026 onwards in terms of Commission’s Notice HQ-EC033/7/2025-EC dated 02.01.2026 is hereby deferred till further notice. Fresh dates will be announced in due course.”

When will the Commission release the SSC GD Constable Exam city Intimation slip and SSC GD Constable Admit Card?

“Further, the Slot Selection facility will not be applicable for the above examination. The City Live will be made 8/10 days before the commencement of the examination, and Admission Certificates for the candidates will be generated 2/3 days ahead of the date of their examination, in accordance with the existing policy of the Commission,” SSC in an official notice said.

How to download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the SSC GD Constable Admit card.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Look for the admit card link.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, captcha, and other details.

Your SSC GD Constable Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

Like wise, candidates csn download the SSC GD Constable exam city slip. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of SSC.

