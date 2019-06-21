SSC GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the results for SSC Constable GD Friday on the official website ssc.nic.in.

This year, over 30 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was held across 31 states in 125 examination cities.

Know here steps to check SSC GD Constable Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download it. Take a print-out for a future reference.

The results were initially slated to be released in May, but the date got revised to June 21, 2019.