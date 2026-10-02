New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the SSC.
The candidates must note that the SSC GD Result 2026 will be released in PDF format. Along with the result, the commission will also release the cutoff list. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
The SSC has not yet confirmed the official date for the release of the GD Constable Result. However, according to various media reports, the SSC GD Constable exam result may be released in the first or second week of October.
The SSC GD Constable Result will be released on the official SSC website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:
The Staff Selection Commission will release the cutoff along with the GD Constable result. The cutoff list will be released based on the candidates’ respective categories. In addition, candidates who are declared successful in the examination will soon be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a major government body in India that recruits personnel for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts across different ministries, departments, and subordinate offices of the Government of India.
The Staff Selection Commission conducts several national-level competitive exams matching different educational qualifications:
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