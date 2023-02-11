Home

SSC GD Constable Tentative Vacancies Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notice regarding the recruitment of GD Constable Posts. As per the notice, a list of tentative vacancies for the SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022 has been released. One can check the list by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 46,435 vacant posts will be filled.

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission.

At present, SSC GD Constable 2022 exam is underway. The recruitment exam, which began on January 10, and will conclude on February 14, 2023. The candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

