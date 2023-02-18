Home

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Provisional Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Provisional Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Provisional Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the provisional result for the post of Scientific Assistant in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Examination, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The examination was conducted between December 14 to December 16, 2022.

“As per the Corrigendum No. HQ-PPI01/08/2022-PP_1 dated 07.02.2023 of the said Examination, the Commission will declare the final results of the Examination for the available vacancies before conduct of Document Verification. The IMD will conduct Document Verification of the shortlisted candidates,” SSC in an official notification said.

The Category-wise details of 995 candidates provisionally shortlisted for the post of Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department are as given below:

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR Total OH Vacancies 144 68 262 177 344 995 40 Candidates

recommended 144 68 262 177 344* 995 40

If a candidate scoring more than cut-off marks in final result of the Examination is not shortlisted due to any reason, he/she must represent to the concerned Regional/SubRegional Office of the Commission within two months of declaration of the final result.

“Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the IMD of the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the IMD within a period of one year from the declaration of final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any

circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” reads the official notification.

SSC SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT RESULT 2022 Direct Link

SSC SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT Notice 2022 Direct Link

HOW TO CHECK AND DOWNLOAD SSC SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ section. Now click on the link that reads, “ Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination, 2022: List of the Candidates shortlisted in the final result.” The link will be given under the ‘Others’ section. A PDF document will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of the result for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised t go through the official website of SSC.

