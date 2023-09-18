Home

Education

SSC JE 2023 Big Update: Commission Changes This Important Rule, Check Details Here

SSC JE 2023 Big Update: Commission Changes This Important Rule, Check Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change in the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023.

SSC JE recruitment exam is tentatively slated to be conducted in October 2023.

SSC JE 2023: In a major move, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change in the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. According to the notice issued by the commission on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in, in paper 1 of the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Trending Now

In paper 2, negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable in the case of incorrect answers, the commission said. To recall, earlier, the negative marking was one third of the total marks allotted to that question.

You may like to read

The SSC JE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023. The exact date and time will be announced later. SSC will fill a total of 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineers at central government departments.

Here’s more information about these vacancies:

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES