By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SSC JE 2023 Big Update: Commission Changes This Important Rule, Check Details Here
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change in the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023.
SSC JE 2023: In a major move, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change in the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. According to the notice issued by the commission on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in, in paper 1 of the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Trending Now
In paper 2, negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable in the case of incorrect answers, the commission said. To recall, earlier, the negative marking was one third of the total marks allotted to that question.
You may like to read
The SSC JE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023. The exact date and time will be announced later. SSC will fill a total of 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineers at central government departments.
Here’s more information about these vacancies:
Central Public Works Department
- JE (C): 421
- JE (E): 124
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
- JE (C): 431
- JE (E&M): 55
Central Water Commission
- JE (C): 188
- JE (M): 23
Farakka Barrage Project
- JE (C): 15
- JE (M): 6
Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
- JE (C): 7
- JE (M): 1
Military Engineer Services
- JE (C): 29
- JE (E&M): 18
National Technical Research Organization
- JE (C): 4
- JE (E): 1
- JE (M): 1
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.