SSC JE Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Raise Objections Till Nov 26

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SSC JE Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission is hiring.

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) – 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SSC JE Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till November 26 up to 6:00 PM. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 26.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100/- Per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 26.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

To download the SSC JE Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter the examination roll number and password.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SSC JE Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Junior Engineer Civil Mechanical Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Examination 2022 (Paper-I) .”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your SSC JE Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Computer-Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 was held on November 15 at different centres all over the country. For more details, check the official website of SSC.