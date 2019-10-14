SSC JE Answer Key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission on Monday released the tentative SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2018 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) can download the same from ssc.nic.in.

Here’s How to Download SC JE Answer Key 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for SC JE Answer Key 2018 or the link of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2018.

Step 3: Now enter all the required login credentials including your roll number and password.

Step 4: Your answer key for SC JE Exam 2018 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future use as the link will be de-activated after a specific time period.

The SSC JE computer-based examination was conducted from September 23 to September 27 this year across the country.